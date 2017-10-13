Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 141.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 48.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $177.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.17.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE WHR) traded up 0.64% on Friday, hitting $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110,820 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.51. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.91 and a 1-year high of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/scotia-capital-inc-reduces-stake-in-whirlpool-corporation-whr.html.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.