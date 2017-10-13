Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Staples were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Staples by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,056,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staples by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 654,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Staples by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 264,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 216,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Staples Inc. alerts:

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ SPLS) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,785,997 shares. The stock’s market cap is $6.73 billion. Staples, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Staples had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Staples’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Staples, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLS. BidaskClub raised Staples from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Staples from $9.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 price objective on Staples and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Staples, Inc. (SPLS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/scotia-capital-inc-has-1-92-million-stake-in-staples-inc-spls.html.

About Staples

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.