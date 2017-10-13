Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Trust (HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,034,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 915.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

