Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Microsemi Corporation (MSCC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsemi Corporation were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsemi Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsemi Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 547,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 24,626.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,207,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Robert Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Hohener sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $610,878.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,080. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Microsemi Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Microsemi Corporation had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsemi Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 43% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsemi Corporation Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

