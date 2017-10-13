Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of BancFirst Corporation worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ BANF) opened at 57.70 on Friday. BancFirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. BancFirst Corporation had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 23.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from BancFirst Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BancFirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $270,046.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Crawford sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $99,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,699 shares of company stock valued at $749,476. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine cut BancFirst Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut BancFirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

BancFirst Corporation Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

