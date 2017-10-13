Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stake in Babcock (BW)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Babcock worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Babcock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Babcock by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 458,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 361,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,231,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 318,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG downgraded Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock from $10.00 to $3.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

Babcock (BW) opened at 4.14 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $202.36 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Babcock has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.34 million. Babcock had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Babcock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock will post ($2.55) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 1,686,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,229,529.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

