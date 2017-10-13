Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,878 Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Calgon Carbon Corporation worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 18,763.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,410 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,855,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Calgon Carbon Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) opened at 21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

