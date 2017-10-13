Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 550,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 374,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 461,146 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 891,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 365,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 197,370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 168,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

