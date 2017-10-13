Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,058.31.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 1005.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $743.59 and a 52-week high of $1,011.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $954.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.42. The stock has a market cap of $696.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

