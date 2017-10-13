Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger N.V. to post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 67.29 on Friday. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,538.58%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Schlumberger N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

In other news, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 73.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Tetrem Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tetrem Capital Management Ltd. now owns 838,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,048,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

