Schaeffler AG (SHA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS AG set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Schaeffler AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Schaeffler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Schaeffler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler AG in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Schaeffler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.14 ($16.64).

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA) opened at 13.665 on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 and a 1-year high of €16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.65 and a 200 day moving average of €13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of €9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.709.

