Sardar Biglari Buys 1,335 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Director Sardar Biglari purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $334.76 per share, for a total transaction of $446,904.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 250 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $334.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,742.50.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 120 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $334.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,194.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sardar Biglari purchased 211 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $333.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,440.24.

Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $17.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $14.28. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter. Biglari Holdings had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari Holdings

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

