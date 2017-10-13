Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. HSBC Holdings plc set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.61 ($84.25).

Daimler AG (ETR DAI) opened at 67.881 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €72.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.343. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €59.01 and a 52-week high of €73.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.19.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.

