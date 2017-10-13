Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at ($4.24), but opened at $0.00. Sanchez Energy Corporation shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2903400 shares.

Specifically, VP Kirsten A. Hink sold 38,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $193,942.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 36,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $181,883.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,390 shares in the company, valued at $899,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 742,000 shares of company stock worth $3,379,220 and sold 91,221 shares worth $446,277. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Sanchez Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Sanchez Energy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Sanchez Energy Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanchez Energy Corporation by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,557,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,805 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,388,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,343,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after buying an additional 2,446,795 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,494,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

