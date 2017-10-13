San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 67,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE SJT) opened at 8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of -0.41. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 337.99% and a net margin of 92.24%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.55%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 472.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJT shares. TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests).

