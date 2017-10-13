Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.33 ($45.10).

Salzgitter AG (SZG) traded up 3.174% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €40.012. 2,927 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.71 and its 200-day moving average is €35.51. The company has a market cap of €2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.059. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €26.12 and a 52-week high of €40.20.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

