Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.80

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 460.80 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 452.30 ($5.95), with a volume of shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 465 ($6.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore Holdings Plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458 ($6.02).

Safestore Holdings Plc Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company and its subsidiaries provide self-storage facilities to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom and France. The Company’s portfolio includes London and South East, Rest of United Kingdom and Paris.

