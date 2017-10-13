Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) opened at 14.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $285.78 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. will post ($3.49) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies.

