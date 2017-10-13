Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) in a report published on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $22.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Sabre Corporation from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Sabre Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.
Sabre Corporation (SABR) opened at 18.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Sabre Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.74.
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $900.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. Sabre Corporation had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sabre Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
In other Sabre Corporation news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $68,490.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh W. Jones sold 36,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $726,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 6,499.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,406,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172,817 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,918,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,514,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,529 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,069,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 16,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter.
Sabre Corporation Company Profile
Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.