Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) in a report published on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $22.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sabre Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Sabre Corporation from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Sabre Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Sabre Corporation alerts:

Sabre Corporation (SABR) opened at 18.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Sabre Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $900.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. Sabre Corporation had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/sabre-corporation-sabr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sabre Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

In other Sabre Corporation news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $68,490.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh W. Jones sold 36,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $726,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 6,499.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,406,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172,817 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,918,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,514,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,529 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,069,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre Corporation by 16,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.