Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Takes Position in Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,236,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. Calgon Carbon Corporation makes up 3.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.43% of Calgon Carbon Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 18,763.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,881,000 after acquiring an additional 315,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 276,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE CCC) traded up 0.116% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.575. 972,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.216 and a beta of 1.28. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

