Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,306 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.38% of Rudolph Technologies worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 191,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rudolph Technologies Inc. alerts:

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) opened at 26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $840.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-shares-sold-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.