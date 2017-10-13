RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RTI Surgical, Inc. (RTIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/rti-surgical-inc-rtix-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 5,500 shares of RTI Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,443.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John N. Varela bought 12,000 shares of RTI Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,790.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2,850.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 138.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.