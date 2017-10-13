RSP Permian’s (RSPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. RSP Permian’s revenue was up 124.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP James E. Mutrie sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $391,707.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,017.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,375,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,178,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,857,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,453 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RSP Permian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

