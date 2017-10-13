RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) PT Raised to $45.00

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RSP Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Get RSP Permian Inc. alerts:

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 34.24 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RSP Permian will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) PT Raised to $45.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/rsp-permian-inc-rspp-pt-raised-to-45-00.html.

In other news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,375,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,178,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,857,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,538,917.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,963,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 15,355.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,291,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 681,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,423,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300,249 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.