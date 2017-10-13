Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) target price on the stock.

RDSA has been the topic of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.18) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($31.55) to GBX 2,450 ($32.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.48).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON RDSA) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2285.50. 3,596,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,192.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,121.09. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,922.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,320.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

