Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

Get Polaris Industries Inc. alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-sell-rating-for-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director George W. Bilicic acquired 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.18 per share, for a total transaction of $269,644.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,644.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,781.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 132.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.