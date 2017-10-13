Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-buy-rating-for-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx.html.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,050,547.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,794.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $127,191.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,480. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.