Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $134.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.51. Reinsurance Group of America, had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America,’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America, news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $273,234.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,247.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,970 shares of company stock worth $2,096,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

