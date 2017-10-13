Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Dollar General Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.79.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) opened at 82.18 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of Dollar General Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $866,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

