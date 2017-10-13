Royal Bank Of Canada Raises McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Price Target to $180.00

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company upgraded McDonald’s Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,013,537.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,771,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

