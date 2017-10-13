Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 90 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.52% of Diodes worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 50,610.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,471,000 after buying an additional 4,625,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,356,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,713,000 after buying an additional 165,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,247,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,048,000 after buying an additional 261,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 87,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes Incorporated alerts:

In other Diodes news, major shareholder Semiconductor Corp Lite-On sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $31,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,879,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,819,649.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $112,746.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,859 shares of company stock worth $17,395,650. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 90 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/royal-bank-of-canada-purchases-90-shares-of-diodes-incorporated-diod.html.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) opened at 31.90 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Diodes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.