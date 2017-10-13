Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Crown Holdings worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 325,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Crown Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) opened at 60.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Crown Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

