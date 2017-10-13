Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.92 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of Gulfport Energy Corporation worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 11.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.59 million. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

