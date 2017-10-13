Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Price Target to $79.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.14.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) traded down 3.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 1,018,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post ($1.99) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 356,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $7,517,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,936,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,862,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii L. P. Avalon sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $901,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,316 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

