Roundy's (RNDY) Given News Impact Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Roundy's (NASDAQ:RNDY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roundy's earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0565277234536 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Roundy's

Roundy’s, Inc is a Midwest supermarket chain. The Company offers a range of products, stocking around 45,000 different items. Its stores sell nationally advertised brands, as well as products under the Roundy’s own-brand labels. Its products are classified into non-perishable, perishable and non-food.

