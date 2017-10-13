Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $40,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,908.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,454,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,000,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,942,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,604,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,573,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $945,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $402,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 445,150 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

