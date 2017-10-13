Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Raytheon by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,830,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 77,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Raytheon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Raytheon by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $690,303.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $149,377.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 188.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.59. Raytheon Company has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $189.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

