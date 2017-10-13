Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0201077403098 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) traded down 0.1731% on Friday, hitting $11.5899. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.3165 and a beta of 0.89. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

