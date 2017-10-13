Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Insider Giles P. Daubeney Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) insider Giles P. Daubeney sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £3,770,000 ($4,956,613.20).

Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) opened at 590.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 401.84 million. Robert Walters PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 316.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 605.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.39.

Get Robert Walters PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/robert-walters-plc-rwa-insider-giles-p-daubeney-sells-650000-shares-of-stock.html.

RWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Robert Walters PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 560 ($7.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Robert Walters PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Walters PLC from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Robert Walters PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549 ($7.22).

About Robert Walters PLC

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company’s segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.