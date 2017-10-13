Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Fidelity National Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a positive rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Fidelity National Information Services Inc. alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.1672% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.7682. The stock had a trading volume of 222,333 shares. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $95.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.5029 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/robert-w-baird-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-fidelity-national-information-services-inc-fis.html.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 400,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $36,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $9,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,109,156.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,549 shares of company stock worth $47,224,679. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,230.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,025,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,198 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.