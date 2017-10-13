Robert G. Cutlip Purchases 500 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 500 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $11,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company’s market cap is $628.30 million. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial Corporation from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

