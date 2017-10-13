Robert Disbrow Buys 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Robert Disbrow bought 41,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,830.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 125,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Robert Disbrow purchased 2,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert Disbrow purchased 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

