Robecosam AG Sells 1,000 Shares of MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)

Robecosam AG cut its position in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.29% of MTS Systems Corporation worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 19,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

In other MTS Systems Corporation news, insider David Hore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,646.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $951,560. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ MTSC) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 19,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MTS Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. MTS Systems Corporation had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. MTS Systems Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

MTS Systems Corporation Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

