Robecosam AG Maintains Stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL)

Robecosam AG held its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 2,291.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 44.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 484,060 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.67. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $210,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,641 shares of company stock valued at $61,605,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

