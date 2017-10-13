Robecosam AG Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC by 603.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC by 46.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aon PLC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aon PLC by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,006,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aon PLC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,409,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,270 shares. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $107.19 and a 52-week high of $149.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Aon PLC had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aon PLC’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Aon PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Aon PLC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn lowered Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

