RMR Group Inc (RMR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $68.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,015 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $848.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.06. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RMR Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Analysts expect that RMR Group will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 977.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 348.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 572,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

