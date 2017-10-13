RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

RMR Group has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RMR Group to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get RMR Group Inc alerts:

RMR Group (RMR) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,015 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $848.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.06.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). RMR Group had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. On average, analysts predict that RMR Group will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RMR Group Inc (RMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/rmr-group-inc-rmr-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25.html.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $68.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.