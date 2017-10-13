Richard Starr Acquires 18,429 Shares of Palace Capital PLC (PCA) Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Richard Starr bought 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £65,238.66 ($85,772.63).

Palace Capital PLC (LON PCA) opened at 350.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.27. Palace Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 325.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 395.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 88.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About Palace Capital PLC

Palace Capital plc is a property investment company. The Company invests in commercial real estate in the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment properties located throughout England, predominantly regional investments outside London and consists of a diverse portfolio of commercial buildings.

