Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 59.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ HONE) opened at 19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.40. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage.

