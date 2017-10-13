Rhumbline Advisers Invests $253,000 in Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Stock

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Key Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Key Energy Services by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Key Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Key Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $17.00 price target on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) opened at 12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. Key Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

